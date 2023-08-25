US Ambassador says Ireland is 'safe' for Americans travelling to Ireland despite tourist attack

THE US AMBASSADOR to Ireland has said she believes the country is “safe” for the thousands of Americans travelling for the Notre Dame Navy game in Dublin this weekend, despite a recent attack on a tourist.

Claire Cronin said that it is important to remember that Ireland is a “level one country”, but added that tourists should take “personal care” during their visit, as they would in any “European or American city”.

The ambassador said that it is expected that 40,000 US citizens will arrive in Dublin this weekend for the American Football event, which will be the largest movement of American people internationally outside of wartime.

In July an American Tourist was left in a serious condition after he was attacked on Talbot Street in Dublin City.

The attack was one of several that have prompted new initiatives from the Gardaí to try and be more visible in the city centre, including the deployment of armed officers and dog units.

Democrat Senator Chris Murphy, who is part of a large bipartisan delegation made up of members of the US senate and congress who have travelled to Ireland for this weekend, said: “I don’t think you would see 40,000 Americans here if they didn’t feel safe”.

Tánaiste @MichealMartinTD welcomed two United States Congressional Delegations to Iveagh House today. The Delegations are led by Senator Christopher Murphy from Connecticut and Congressman Pat Fallon from Texas. pic.twitter.com/4WKWMZmfev — Irish Foreign Ministry (@dfatirl) August 25, 2023

Republican Congressman Pat Fallon said that the attack was an “isolated incident”.

“One is one too many, but I feel very safe, not only in Ireland as a whole but in Dublin”.

Tanaiste Micheál Martin welcomed the delegation of 17 legislators, and said that the presence of politicians from both US political parties stood as a demonstration of the “enduring strength of the Irish American relationship”.

He added that the Aer Lingus sponsored College Football Classic, which is to take place on Saturday evening at the Aviva Stadium, has brought a huge economic boost to Ireland.

Senator Murphy said that it is rare to see such a large delegation of Republicans and Democrats travel together.

“While there are many things that we disagree on in Washington, we do not disagree on our support for the US Ireland relationship,” he added, noting that both himself and Phelan have Irish ancestors.

Republican Congressman Fallon said that as a Texan, he has always had a strong affinity for Ireland.

“I always joke that my three favourite countries are the United States, Ireland and Texas,” he said.

The US politicians avoided butting heads when questioned on the arrest of former US President Donald Trump last night, as both seemed reluctant to discuss “domestic issues” while visiting Ireland.

Fallon said that Trump having his mugshot taken was “unfortunate”, and added that he believes every Republic should be “careful when you indict former leaders, because we see that in third world nations, unfortunately. And we don’t want to slide into a slippery slope”.

Senator Murphy said that the indictment of Trump is a “matter for the criminal justice system”, adding that ultimately the American people will get to decide who the next president regardless.

The delegation of US congress and senate members represents a small fraction of the huge crowds of Americans who are arriving in Dublin today and tomorrow.

Parts of the city centre will be pedestrianised tomorrow, as US style tailgating celebrations will get underway, with cheer squad performances expected.

The Notre Dame Navy game is completely sold out, but there are other matches taking place throughout the week, alongside a whole programme of events, that you can find out more about through the official Games Week App.