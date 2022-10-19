Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Wednesday 19 October 2022
Appeal for witnesses after two girls knocked down in Dublin city centre

The incident happened on Amiens Street on Monday.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 19 Oct 2022, 10:53 AM
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after two girls were knocked down and seriously injured in Dublin city centre.

Officers said they were called to a collision involving “a car and two female juvenile pedestrians” on Amiens Street shortly after 2.30pm on Monday.

Both pedestrians received serious injuries and were removed to Children’s Health Ireland at Temple Street where they received medical attention.

The driver of the car was uninjured but received medical attention at the scene.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Road users travelling on Amiens Street or in the vicinity between the times of 2.30p.m. to 3p.m. with camera footage (including dash cam), are asked to make it available to the investigating Gardaí.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”

Garreth MacNamee
