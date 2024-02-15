An Bord Pleanála approves €180m 'build to rent' scheme by US property firm in Dublin

Image of the development planned in Monkstown, Co Dublin. Dalguise LRD Dalguise LRD

AN BORD PLEANÁLA has given the green light to plans by US headquartered Greystar for a €180m ‘build to rent’ scheme on grounds around Dalguise House on Monkstown Rd, Monkstown in south Dublin.

The appeals board planning permission overturns a planning refusal by Dun Laoghaire Rathdown Co Council issued to Greystar subsidiary, GEDV Monkstown Owner Limited.

The scheme faced local opposition with over 70 objections lodged against the development.

GEDV Monkstown Owner Ltd initially proposed to construct 488 apartments but in its decision, An Bord Pleanala has granted planning permission for a scaled down scheme ordering the removal of 101 units to 387 units that include 384 build to rent apartments.

In doing so, the appeals board has ordered the removal of the nine storey Block E and that Block F be reduced by one level to six storeys.

The appeals board has also reduced Blocks B and C by one level to a height of six storeys.

The appeals board states that it has reduced the number of units “in the interest of visual amenity of the streetscape, respecting the primary of protected structures on site and protection of the residential amenities of the wider area”.

The appeals board granted planning permission after concluding that the development would constitute an acceptable residential density, not seriously injure the residential amenities of the area or of property in the vicinity, would be acceptable in terms of scale, height, mix and quantum of development.

The appeals board concluded that the scheme “would not have a detrimental impact on the residential amenities of existing properties and would be acceptable in terms of pedestrian and traffic safety”.

A spokesman for Greystar Ireland on Wednesday welcomed the granting of planning permission for the Dalguise development by An Bord Pleanála.

He said: “We are looking forward to delivering this high quality, purposely designed scheme which will provide much needed residential accommodation in the South Dublin area as well as being a very positive addition to the Monkstown community. It will also ensure the preservation of Dalguise House and open up this private estate for wider community use.”

“While the company has acquired other residential developments, this will be our first ground up development project. We would hope to commence on site construction later this year with the first homes being ready for occupation in 2026.”

A Housing Market report by KPMG lodged with the application states that the scheme’s unit composition “offers increased capacity for the growing number of smaller households in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown and serves to meet the area’s changing demand for a variety of unit sizes and tenure types”.

The report states that “this development represents an intensification of residential use at a previously under-utilised location within the consolidation area of Dun Laoghaire and will ensure increased efficiencies in land management at this desirable location”.

The Council refused planning permission after concluding that the scheme would result in a proliferation of BTR accommodation due to the quantum of BTR apartments and the very high quantum of one bed units “and would not provide for a sustainable mix of tenure housing type”.

The Council also refused planning permission after having regard to the location of the site within the curtilage of a Protected Structure, Dalguise House.