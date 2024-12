THE WINNER OF the An Post Irish Book of The Year award will be announced tonight.

Six books are in the mix to receive the prestigious award:

A Stranger in The Family by Jane Casey

Fia and the Last Snow Deer by Eilish Fisher

Frankie by Graham Norton

Heart, Be At Peace by Donal Ryan

Nature Boy by Seán Ronayne

Obsessed by Johnny Sexton

The winner will be revealed tonight on RTÉ One at the Irish Book Awards at 10.15pm. The award will be presented by broadcaster Oliver Callan.

A Stranger in The Family is a fictional novel by Dubliner Jane Casey. The novel details every mother’s worst nightmare when nine-year-old Rosalie Marshall vanishes from her bed one night, tearing the family apart.

Sixteen years since Rosalie’s disappearance, her mother is found dead by her husband’s side. The thriller follows DS Maeve Kerrigan and DI Josh Derwent as they try to solve the case, uncovering the family’s deepest secrets.

Fia and the Last Snow Deer by Eilish Fisher, a Co Wicklow native and a new writer, is brought to life through the illustrations of Dermot Flynn. The novel is set in a snowy, pre-historic Ireland.

Readers learn lessons on hope, kindness and the power of friendship throughout the book, and get to enjoy Flynn’s illustrations.

Frankie by Graham Norton, renowned Irish presenter and broadcaster, is a story of friendship about Frankie Howe’s memories and stories from her life.

The fictional novel, based in London, details post-war Irish history, and a tale of love and friendship.

Heart, Be At Peace by Donal Ryan, the award-winning author and native to Co Tipperary, is set in a small rural town where locals have dealt with the brunt of the economic collapse.

Jobs, dramas and life is back in the town – but a fresh menace is creeping around the shores and lanes. Ryan’s novel tells all about how the new-found peace of the community is about to be shattered, in an unimaginable way.

Nature Boy by Seán Ronayne, a Cork-born naturist, is a captivating tale of his life obsession: the World around him. Through this, Ronayne begins and finds his love affair with the sounds and songs of birds, and what they mean.

The, now-qualified, ornithologist begins to see how, by highlighting the wonder and beauty of the natural world, he could draw attention to the danger it currently faces.

Finally, Obsessed by Johnny Sexton was a hotly anticipated autobiography of the a former Irish rugby international player and details the trials and tribulations of the sport.

Sexton pulls back the curtain on how he dealt with the success, failure and all in between of his rugby career.

Each title is competing to win the overall award after they were drawn from the category winners at the An Post Irish Book Awards earlier this month.

These books won the Eason Novel of the Year, the Specsavers Children’s Book of the Year (Senior), the Ireland AM Popular Fiction Book of the Year, the Irish Independent Crime Fiction Book of the Year, the Eason Sports Book of the Year and the Dubray Biography of the Year, respectively, at the event.

A panel of judges, chaired by an Irish Book Awards board member, will crown the winner tonight.