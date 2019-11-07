This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 7 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Taoiseach says derelict house where Ana Kriegel was murdered should be demolished

The property is currently a protected structure.

By Adam Daly Thursday 7 Nov 2019, 5:29 PM
14 minutes ago 1,748 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4883309

kriegal scene 956_90572815 Glenwood House, Lucan Source: Rollingnews.ie

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has said protection status should be removed from the building in which Ana Kriegel was murdered last year. 

Glenwood House, built around 1800, fell into a state of disrepair in recent years but cannot be demolished as it remains on the record of protected structures (RPS)  

Speaking to reporters today, Varadkar said the vacant farmhouse near Lucan should be knocked down as “it’s very hard to pass that building without thinking of what happened there.” 

“It’s not in my view a building of enormous architectural merit and I would like to see the designation lifted by the council as well and to have that building demolished, absolutely,” he said. 

Buildings listed on the council’s RPS are given special status. If an owner plans to alter a structure it must go through the council’s planning process.

The property is currently owned by Sherborough Properties who purchased the site in the early 2000s. 

Related Reads

06.11.19 'You will be given a chance to reconstruct your life - I hope you take it': The convictions of Boy A and B
05.11.19 'She was just a little girl with so many hopes and dreams': What Ana Kriegel meant to her loved ones

The two boys convicted of the murder of 14-year-old Ana were sentenced at the Central Criminal Court.

Boy A was sentenced to a term of life on the first count of murder and will serve an initial 12 years, followed by a review. Boy B is to serve a term of 15 years, with the sentence to be reviewed after 8 years. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie