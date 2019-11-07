Taoiseach says derelict house where Ana Kriegel was murdered should be demolished

Glenwood House, Lucan Source: Rollingnews.ie

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has said protection status should be removed from the building in which Ana Kriegel was murdered last year.

Glenwood House, built around 1800, fell into a state of disrepair in recent years but cannot be demolished as it remains on the record of protected structures (RPS)

Speaking to reporters today, Varadkar said the vacant farmhouse near Lucan should be knocked down as “it’s very hard to pass that building without thinking of what happened there.”

“It’s not in my view a building of enormous architectural merit and I would like to see the designation lifted by the council as well and to have that building demolished, absolutely,” he said.

Buildings listed on the council’s RPS are given special status. If an owner plans to alter a structure it must go through the council’s planning process.

The property is currently owned by Sherborough Properties who purchased the site in the early 2000s.

The two boys convicted of the murder of 14-year-old Ana were sentenced at the Central Criminal Court.

Boy A was sentenced to a term of life on the first count of murder and will serve an initial 12 years, followed by a review. Boy B is to serve a term of 15 years, with the sentence to be reviewed after 8 years.