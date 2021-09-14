#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 19°C Tuesday 14 September 2021
Advertisement

Man sent forward for trial for alleged possession of thousands of child pornography images

Andrew D’Arcy has not indicated how he will plead.

By Tom Tuite Tuesday 14 Sep 2021, 3:15 PM
10 minutes ago 1,325 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5548932

A 47-YEAR-OLD Dublin man charged with possessing thousands of child pornography images and videos has been sent forward for trial.

Andrew D’Arcy, of Grace Park Gardens, Drumcondra, is accused of possessing 3,257 images and 347 videos on 1 September 2017. He is also charged with distribution of child pornography.

He appeared again at Dublin District Court when he was served with a book of evidence.

Judge Bryan Smyth granted an order sending the accused forward for trial to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court where he will face his next hearing on 11 November.

Legal aid for representation of junior and senior counsel, due to the large amount of images, was granted following a request by defence solicitor Tony Collier.

Mr D’Arcy, who has not yet indicated how he will plead, remains on bail. Judge Smyth warned him that he must notify the prosecution if he intended to use an alibi witness during his trial.

The judge also ordered gardaí to hand over copies of video interviews to the man’s solicitor.

Following a defence request, a condition of bail was changed; Mr D’Arcy, who is unemployed, must sign one day a week instead of three, at a garda station.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Earlier, Detective Garda Aoife O’Brien told Judge Smyth that the accused “made no reply” when he was charged at Raheny station.

He had to provide gardaí with his mobile phone number and remain contactable, must have no internet access and not to be unsupervised in the company of a person under the age of 18, under the terms of bail.

About the author:

About the author
Tom Tuite

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie