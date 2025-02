ANDREW TATE, WHO had been facing rape and human trafficking charges in Romania, has left the country bound for the US, airport sources have told AFP.

Tate, who cultivated a global social media following based on giving misogynistic advice to men, is a dual British-US citizen.

The former professional kickboxer was charged along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian women in 2023 on charges including “setting up an organised criminal group… trafficking in persons… [and] rape”. The brothers say they are innocent.

In August last year Tate was placed on house arrest but a trial date to answer the charges he faces was not set. Last month, a Romanian lifted the house arrest order imposed on Tate, replacing it with judicial control for 60 days.

The judicial control measure grants Tate the freedom to travel throughout Romania, but it was said that he was not allowed to leave the country.

In the UK, Andrew Tate is also facing allegations from four women who are bringing a civil case against Tate at the High Court in the UK accusing him of rape and coercive control between 2013 and 2016.

Last week the Financial Times reported that US President Donald Trump’s administration brought up Tate’s case with Romanian authorities, calling for Bucharest to return the passports of both Andrew and Tristan Tate

