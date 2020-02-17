This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'A genuine innovator': DJ and producer Andrew Weatherall dies aged 56

His management said the cause of death was a pulmonary embolism.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 17 Feb 2020, 3:25 PM
46 minutes ago 5,087 Views 8 Comments
Image: Rotters Golf Club
Image: Rotters Golf Club

BRITISH MUSICIAN, DJ and producer Andrew Weatherall has died aged 56. 

Weatherall was best known for producing Primal Scream’s album Screamadelica. During his career he also remixed the work of New Order, Bjork, My Bloody Valentine and Manic Street Preachers. 

His management confirmed his death in a statement today, stating he passed away in the early hours of this morning at a hospital in London.

“The cause of death was a pulmonary embolism. He was being treated in hospital, but unfortunately the blood clot reached his heart. His death was swift and peaceful.

“His family and friends are profoundly saddened by his death and are taking time to gather their thoughts.”

Friends and other artists have paid tribute to Weatherall’s talent and his good nature. 

Independent music label Defected Records described Weatherall as a “genuine innovator in the scene and one of the most renowned mixers”.

“A legend of electronic music. Thank you Andrew – your music and contribution will live forever.”

Broadcaster Lauren Laverne said she was “absolutely heartbroken” to hear about Weatherall’s death.

“A wonderful person who contributed so much to music and British culture. The world is a poorer place today”.

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

