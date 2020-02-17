'A genuine innovator': DJ and producer Andrew Weatherall dies aged 56

BRITISH MUSICIAN, DJ and producer Andrew Weatherall has died aged 56.

Weatherall was best known for producing Primal Scream’s album Screamadelica. During his career he also remixed the work of New Order, Bjork, My Bloody Valentine and Manic Street Preachers.

His management confirmed his death in a statement today, stating he passed away in the early hours of this morning at a hospital in London.

“The cause of death was a pulmonary embolism. He was being treated in hospital, but unfortunately the blood clot reached his heart. His death was swift and peaceful.

“His family and friends are profoundly saddened by his death and are taking time to gather their thoughts.”

Friends and other artists have paid tribute to Weatherall’s talent and his good nature.

Shocked and saddened to hear that cosmic traveller Andrew Weatherall has left the building. Always a pleasure to meet up with him and share good times. Rest well mate pic.twitter.com/OIsg2Fb6Di — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) February 17, 2020 Source: Tim Burgess /Twitter

Absolutely distraught to hear this terrible news. Andrew was a longtime friend, collaborator and one of most talented persons I’ve known. Also one of the nicest. Genius is an overworked term but I’m struggling to think of anything else that defines him. https://t.co/nWlyE75bL5 — Irvine Welsh (@IrvineWelsh) February 17, 2020 Source: Irvine Welsh /Twitter

1) Tears, so very sad to hear Andrew Weatherall passed away. He first booked me in the early 90’s for a Magnetic North night he was so gracious to host. — Dave Clarke (@DJDaveClarke) February 17, 2020 Source: Dave Clarke /Twitter

Independent music label Defected Records described Weatherall as a “genuine innovator in the scene and one of the most renowned mixers”.

“A legend of electronic music. Thank you Andrew – your music and contribution will live forever.”

Broadcaster Lauren Laverne said she was “absolutely heartbroken” to hear about Weatherall’s death.

“A wonderful person who contributed so much to music and British culture. The world is a poorer place today”.