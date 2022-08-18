Man (44) missing from south Dublin since last Friday

A MISSING PERSON appeal has been made a man in his 40s missing since last Friday from south Dublin.

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 44-year-old Andriy Kynash who is missing from the Knocklyon area of Dublin 8.

Andriy is described as being approximately 6 foot 2 inches in height with a thin build, shaved grey hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 6666000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

