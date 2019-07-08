Have you seen Anna? Appeal for 22-year-old woman missing from Carlow

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a 22-year-old woman missing from Co Carlow.

Anna Reis was last seen in the Granby Row area of Carlow Town yesterday evening at around 7.30pm.

She was last seen wearing dark ripped denim jeans, purple and pink Nike Air Max runners, a pink, white and black t-shirt, and a fur jacket.

She is described as being 5’4″ in height and having black hair.

Anyone with information on Anna’s whereabouts is asked to contact Carlow gardaí on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.