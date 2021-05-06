The burnout generation: Anne Helen Petersen on the future of work

As part of The Good Information Project we are posing the question this month ‘What will the working week look like after Covid-19?’.

The pandemic has upended so many things in our lives – and how we work is just one of them.

For large swathes of workers, it’s meant remote working. For others, it’s meant they remained on the frontlines right throughout the last year.

Talking through the future of work with us in this video is Anne Helen Petersen.

Petersen is an American writer and journalist based in Montana. She worked as a Senior Culture Writer for Buzzfeed until 2020 when she began writing a newsletter for subscribers at Substack.

She has also published three books, the most recent of which is Can’t Even: How Millennials Became the Burnout Generation.

Using the topic of burnout as a starting point, The Journal‘s Sean Murray teases out some of the issues that will need to be tackled as we face into the “new” normal of working after Covid-19 with Petersen.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

This work is co-funded by Journal Media and a grant programme from the European Parliament. Any opinions or conclusions expressed in this work is the author’s own. The European Parliament has no involvement in nor responsibility for the editorial content published by the project. For more information, see here.