A-list actors, musicians and other celebrities are among the hundreds of thousands of people affected by deadly wildfires in Los Angeles which have killed five people so far.

Flames fanned by powerful winds have levelled 1,500 structures, many of them multi-million dollar homes, in a rolling tragedy that one forecast said could end up costing over $50 billion and has resulted in the evacuations of over 100,000 California residents.

At least five separate blazes are still burning in the California city, including one in the heart of historic Hollywood just a few hundred meters from Hollywood Boulevard. Many homes and several historic buildings have been reduced to rubble.

Hundreds of homes were destroyed in the swanky Pacific Palisades area, a favorite spot for celebrities where multimillion-dollar houses nestle on beautiful hillsides, while other infernos sprang up across the north of the city.

Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said his crews were struggling with the scale and speed of the unfolding disasters. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

British actor Anthony Hopkins is reportedly the latest celebrity victim of the disastrous wildfires, as it was reported early this morning that the 87-year-old’s $6m home was destroyed overnight.

Mandy Moore, the singer and “This Is Us” actress, told followers on Instagram she had fled with her children and pets from the path of a blaze that had left her Altadena neighborhood “leveled.”

“My sweet home. I am devastated and gutted for those of us who’ve lost so much. I’m absolutely numb,” she wrote, in a caption to footage of the destruction.

Emmy-winning actor James Woods posted a video on X showing flames engulfing trees and bushes near his Pacific Palisades home as he got ready to evacuate, and shortly afterwards said all the fire alarms were going off.

“I couldn’t believe our lovely little home in the hills held on this long. It feels like losing a loved one,” Woods said.

Hotel heiress Paris Hilton said she had lost her home in Malibu.

She wrote in an Instagram post: “Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience.

“This home is where we built so many precious memories… My heart and prayers are going out to every family affected by these fires.”

“Star Wars” star Mark Hamill told followers on Instagram that he had fled his Malibu home with his wife and pet dog, escaping down a road flanked by active fires.

Fellow Emmy-winning actor Billy Crystal said the Pacific Palisades house he and his wife lived in for 46 years burned down on Wednesday.

The actor confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE that the couple’s home in the Pacific Palisades burned down yesterday. The couple lived in the home for 46 years together and raised their children and grandchildren there.

“Words cannot describe the enormity of the devastation we are witnessing and experiencing. We ache for our friends and neighbors who have also lost their homes and businesses in this tragedy,” Crystal’s statement read.

“Janice and I lived in our home since 1979. We raised our children and grandchildren here. Every inch of our house was filled with love. Beautiful memories that can’t be taken away. We are heartbroken of course but with the love of our children and friends we will get through this.”

“We pray for the safety of the firefighters and first responders,” Crystal’s statement continued. “The Pacific Palisades is a resilient community of amazing people and we know in time it will rise again. It is our home.”

A resident hoses down hot spots in a fire-ravaged property after the Palisades Fire swept through in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller was another actor affected by the devastating flames, as his wife confirmed in a post online that their 6,600 square foot $7.5m home was one of over 1,500 buildings detroyed by the wildfires.

Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis was also forced to evacuate, later writing on Instagram: “Our beloved neighborhood is gone. Our home is safe. So many others have lost everything.”

Schitt’s Creek star Eugene Levy became another star devastated by the wildfires yesteday, as he told the LA Times that his house had been destroyed and he had been caught in gridlock traffic as he tried to evacuate the neighborhood ahead of the flames.

Meanwhile, next week’s unveiling of the Oscar nominations was pushed back until January 19, to give Academy members affected by fires more time to cast their ballots this week.

With additional reporting from AFP.