Dublin: 7°C Saturday 6 March 2021
Hundreds turn out to anti-lockdown protest taking place in Cork City

Multiple Garda checkpoints have been set up around Cork City.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 6 Mar 2021, 2:53 PM
The scene in Cork City this afternoon
Image: Niall O'Connor
Image: Niall O'Connor

A PROTEST RALLY calling for an end to Covid-19 lockdown restrictions is taking place in Cork City this afternoon. 

It’s understood that hundreds of people have turned out to the protest on Patrick’s Street.

Multiple Garda checkpoints have been in operation around Cork City today.

The Dunnes Stores on Patrick Street boarded up windows on its premises in anticipation of this afternoon’s events. 

Today’s protest follows a large anti-lockdown protest in Dublin city centre last Saturday, which resulted in numerous arrests. 

Separately, a man was arrested in the Patrick Street area of Cork earlier today for breaches of the Health Act 1947. 

Gardaí implemented the 4 E’s (engage, educated, encourage and as a last resort enforce). However, gardaí said the man in question refused to comply with them. 

He is currently detained at Anglesea Street Garda Station. 

It’s understood the man was a street performer in the area and the incident is not linked to any demonstrations or movements. 

With reporting by Niall O’Connor

