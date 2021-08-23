#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Monday 23 August 2021
Advertisement

Anti-vaccine protesters ‘force their way into ITN’s London headquarters’

Police were called to the premises in Camden after a group pf people ‘unlawfully gained access’ to the building.

By Press Association Monday 23 Aug 2021, 7:05 PM
1 hour ago 7,442 Views 18 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5529956

385b31aa-3c2c-4840-b916-f1cd831bfdcd Source: PA Images

JOURNALIST WORKING FOR ITN in the UK were trapped in their offices today afternoon after a group of anti-vaxx and anti-lockdown protesters forced their way into the broadcaster’s London headquarters.

The protesters are understood to have forced their way into the building on Gray’s Inn Road in Camden following an anti-vaccination and anti-lockdown protest in central London.

Images posted on social media by ITN staff showed dozens of people in reception, with police standing between them and security barriers into the main building.

Crowds of police were also gathered on the pavement outside to block any more demonstrators forcing their way in.

A video circulated on Twitter showed protesters yelling abuse at veteran news anchor Jon Snow as he made his way in.

A spokeswoman for ITN said many of its journalist had been told to remain in the building for their safety, adding they had been “prevented from being able to go about their news gathering activities” as a result.

The protesters eventually left the area at around 3.15pm.

The Metropolitan Police said previously: “Officers are responding to a demonstration at a private premises on Gray’s Inn Road, Camden, where people have unlawfully gained access to the building.

“Officers are on scene engaging with building security and removing those who have gained entry.”

2.61928335 Police outside the offices of ITN Source: Kirsty O’Connor/PA

ITN’s spokeswoman said: “ITN staff including those working in ITV News, Channel 4 News and 5 News have been advised to either stay in the building or stay away while the situation is being dealt with.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“News organisations have provided a vital source of information during the pandemic.

“The abuse of journalists because of their reporting on coronavirus is a worrying development which ITN has been closely monitoring and actively ensuring staff are aware of precautions to avoid coming to any harm.

“This action resulted in journalists being prevented from being able to go about their news gathering activities, something that ITN strongly condemns.”

It follows an incident on August 9 when a crowd thought to be made up of anti-vaxx protesters tried to gain access to the BBC’s old headquarters in White City, west London.

The premises is now used to film ITV’s talk show Loose Women.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie