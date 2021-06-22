#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 22 June 2021
Family issue urgent appeal for Cork man missing from New York since Saturday

Ryan Cody (23) was last seen in the area of Queens in New York City.

By Niamh Quinlan Tuesday 22 Jun 2021, 3:40 PM
Ryan Cody
Image: Anthony Cody Facebook
Ryan Cody
Ryan Cody
Image: Anthony Cody Facebook

THE FAMILY OF a Cork man are making urgent social media appeals after the 23-year-old went missing in New York City on Saturday night.

Originally from Fermoy, Ryan Cody is described as having blonde hair and a samurai tattoo on his left arm. He is about 6″2′ in height.

He was last seen at 8pm on Saturday at Austin Public, a gastropub in Forest Hills, Queens, New York City.

Yesterday, Ryan’s brother Anthony put out an appeal on Facebook, asking for people in the area to help search for Ryan.

He asked anyone with information to contact him.

“Anyone who spoke with Ryan on that day said Ryan was very disorientated and confused,” he said in the post.

Speaking with Irish Central, an online publication headquartered in New York, Anthony Cody said that Ryan had lost his glasses and is “virtually blind” without them. He complained of dizzy spells and so was put into a taxi by his roommate on Saturday, according to Anthony.

The reception at Ryan’s apartment complex in Long Island said they saw him enter his apartment at 10pm on Saturday, according to the publication. However, when Ryan’s roommate arrived home at 11.30pm, the Cork man wasn’t there.

A GoFundMe link was set up by Anthony to help find his brother. 

“We are extremely concerned for [Ryan's] safely and well being,” the description reads, “and need to get family members on their way out there as soon as possible to help with the search for my brother.”

At the time of writing, the donation fund is just under €100 off its €5,000 goal.

Niamh Quinlan
@niamhquinlan99
niamhquinlan@thejournal.ie

