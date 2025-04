SPONTANEOUS APPLAUSE BROKE out in St Peter’s Square when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived for the funeral of Pope Francis.

Around 50 world leaders and 10 reigning monarchs have gathered in the square in Vatican City for the funeral, which is currently taking place.

Zelenskyy arrived in a stream of world leaders who were taking their seats in St Peter’s Square before the funeral began.

When the crowd caught sight of him and his image appeared on the screens set up around the square, applause could be heard.

Among the other leaders in attendance is US President Donald Trump, whose administration is still attempting to broker a peace deal between Kyiv and Moscow to bring an end to the war in Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania arriving at the funeral. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Zelenskyy’s spokesperson has said the Ukrainian President and his US counterpart met briefly in Rome before the funeral. “The meeting took place and is already over,” Sergiy Nykyforov told journalists without elaborating.

It comes after the White House said Kyiv and Moscow were “very close to a deal”.

Former US president Joe Biden, who is the only Catholic to be elected president since John F Kennedy in 1960, is also attending Pope Francis’s funeral alongside his wife Jill.

President Michael D Higgins, Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Simon Harris are representing Ireland at the funeral.

European leaders in attendance include Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Heads of State and other dignitaries stand during the funeral of Pope Francis. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is representing the UK, alongside Prince William, who is attending in place of his father King Charles III – who is the head of the Church of England.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain, King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden, Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway, and Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco are among the other royals in attendance.

Argentina’s President Javier Milei is also present at the funeral. Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Argentina’s capital Buenos Aires, Pope Francis made history in 2013 as the first pontiff from Latin America.

After the funeral mass, Pope Francis’s coffin will be driven at a walking pace for burial at his favourite church, Rome’s papal basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore.

According to officials, big screens will be set up along the route to allow people to watch the ceremony, with Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi estimating crowds at around 200,000.

Francis will be interred in the ground at Santa Maria Maggiore, his simple tomb marked with just one word: Franciscus.