ISPCA says dog groomers can provide services for pets who need 'urgent' care

THE ISPCA HAS advised dog groomers that they can provide emergency services for clients whose dogs need urgent grooming to prevent welfare problems.

The association said it has received a number of queries from dog groomers and their clients raising concerns about the welfare of dogs that urgently need to be groomed during the Covid-19 crisis.

“Animal welfare is an essential service and necessary animal welfare interventions can and should continue,” an ISPCA spokesperson said.

They said groomers should assess each dog on “a case-by-case basis by photos or video conferencing”.

“If the groomer considers that grooming is necessary, they should arrange for the client to attend their premises by appointment and implement protocols that maintain good hygiene and social distancing,” the spokesperson advised.

They added that personal protective equipment such as disposable gloves should be worn during the appointment.

The ISPCA said it sought clarity on dog grooming services from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, which provided similar advice.