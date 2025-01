IT’S NEARLY THE end of another working week, and by now you may be in the depths of the January blues.

However, with the February bank holiday on the horizon, you might be considering a small break away to ease the pain.

While some will opt to jet off into the sunshine, others may be planning to keep things more local and book a staycation, discovering new parts of Ireland or revisiting old favourites.

So today we want to know: Are you planning a staycation this year?