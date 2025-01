DID YOU WAKE up to icy weather this morning? Temperatures fell as low as -5 degrees in some areas last night, and it looks like the bitterly cold weather is set to continue.

A further Status Orange low temperature and ice warning will come into effect this evening for all counties in the Republic except Donegal (where there will be a yellow warning).

Met Éireann has warned of widespread severe frost, ice and lying snow and dangerous travel conditions, while the National Emergency Coordination Group has urged road users to treat every road as treacherous in the context of widespread black ice, to only make essential journeys, to drive slowly and allow extra time for travel.

So with all that in mind, today we’re asking: Are you staying home to avoid travelling during the cold snap?