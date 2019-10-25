This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 25 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Foster blames Varadkar for 'setting precedent' with comments that could stoke loyalist violence

Foster told PA that some loyalists were contemplating violent resistance to any Brexit deal.

By Press Association Friday 25 Oct 2019, 7:55 PM
36 minutes ago 5,451 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4868197
The Taoiseach with the DUP leader at Government Buildings in 2017.
Image: Brian Lawless/PA Images
The Taoiseach with the DUP leader at Government Buildings in 2017.
The Taoiseach with the DUP leader at Government Buildings in 2017.
Image: Brian Lawless/PA Images

THE DUP LEADER has blamed Leo Varadkar for setting a precedent that has led some loyalists to contemplate violent resistance to the Brexit deal.

Arlene Foster pointed to the Taoiseach’s warnings about the potential for increased dissident republican violence if Brexit led to a hardening of the Irish border, calling his comments “wrong”.

Foster was addressing fears around possible loyalist disorder if Brexit creates economic barriers between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

Police Service of Northern Ireland chief constable Simon Byrne is among those who have voiced concern at the prospect.

When asked about the issue ahead of her party conference this weekend, Foster suggested Varadkar’s words had been a contributory factor.

“Of course any violence or threat of violence should not be adhered to,” she told the PA news agency.

“When Leo Varadkar talked about the possibility of dissident violence along the border, if there were any border infrastructure piece, I thought that was wrong. I said so at the time.

Because you can’t use the threat of violence to achieve something.
And that unfortunately now has set a precedent where people from loyalism are looking at that, and they’re saying ‘hold on a second, he used that in that particular way, so now we’re going to use that’.

“That’s wrong. That is not the way forward.”

Foster said loyalist concerns about the Brexit deal were understandable.

“I am not dismissing, and I want to be very clear on this, fears and concerns of the loyalist community, or indeed unionist middle class people, or anybody in unionism at the moment, because actually unionism and loyalism are all at one relation to this deal – they are rejecting it,” she said.

Related Reads

22.10.19 Same-sex marriage legalised and abortion decriminalised in Northern Ireland
21.10.19 Explainer: Why are some Northern Irish MLAs returning to Stormont?
19.10.19 'They've lost every battle': The rise and fall of the DUP's Brexit strategy

“So instead of talking about loyalist violence in relation to that, let’s deal with those fears.

“And let’s deal with those concerns in a way that addresses them.

“And the way to do that, of course, is to try and deal with those issues around (democratic) consent and the concerns that we have around customs.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie