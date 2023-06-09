GAA refuses request to move Galway-Armagh group game to Croke Park

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
LAST UPDATE | 14 minutes ago
A REQUEST TO move the All-Ireland Group stages clash between Armagh and Galway to Croke Park has been denied by the GAA.
The final round of games of the group stages is set for neutral venues but the decision to take the Armagh v Galway tie on 18 June to Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada was proving unpopular with both counties, due to its capacity of just over 9,000.
However, a request to stage the tie at GAA Headquarters has been rejected. A statement on the Armagh GAA Twitter page reads:
“Tickets will go on sale via gaa.ie very shortly. No club allocation will be available.
“We understand that many of our loyal supporters will be disappointed by this as our request for a change of venue to Croke Park was denied.”
TICKET UPDATE:— Armagh_GAA (@Armagh_GAA) June 8, 2023
⁰Tickets will go on sale via https://t.co/HxJn2W8DnL very shortly. No club allocation will be available.
⁰We understand that many of our loyal supporters will be disappointed by this as our request for a change of venue to Croke Park was denied.
⁰#ArdMhachaAbú pic.twitter.com/Kftor2CCn2
Armagh is one of the better-supported football counties and have already attended several games this season in impressive numbers, while the resurgence and run to the All-Ireland final last year has swollen the Galway travelling faithful.
Demand for tickets also completely outstripped supply for the Ulster final. For games against Antrim, Down and Cavan, Armagh fans were able to buy tickets online, but for the provincial final, tickets were distributed through clubs only.
Other venues that could come into consideration include Mullingar, Enniskillen or Pearse Park in Longford town.
For all the best coverage of sport news and analysis, visit The42.ie
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site