Dublin: 11 °C Monday 30 September, 2019
Armed gardaí to begin policing border region from today

The unit will be made up of twenty gardaí from other units across the country.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 30 Sep 2019, 10:10 AM
1 hour ago 7,095 Views 33 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4830370
An armed garda on patrol (file photo)
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
An armed garda on patrol (file photo)
An armed garda on patrol (file photo)
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

A NEW ARMED garda unit which will patrol the border will begin operations in the Cavan-Monaghan region from today.

The unit will be made up of twenty gardaí from other armed support units across the country until new members are trained to join it.

It is also understood that extra gardaí are being trained for full-time armed support duty.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris confirmed the development at the Cross Border Organised Crime Conference in Co Cavan last week, when he also said that 20 new recruits would be sent to the Cavan/Monaghan region in late November.

A spokesman for the Garda Representative Association told TheJournal.ie that there has been a long-standing demand along the border for armed support because of Brexit and increased criminal gang activity.

However, the association also expressed concerns about the fact that gardaí were being deployed from other armed support units.

“Our concern is that this will deplete armed support units in other parts of the country, although we welcome the fact there is a commitment from garda management to very quickly backfill those positions,” the spokesman added.

