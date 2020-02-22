This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Three men arrested and guns seized after shots fired in direction of gardaí in Donegal

Officers were called to Mill Road, Glenties following reports of shots fired by a man armed with a rifle.

By Garreth MacNamee Saturday 22 Feb 2020, 10:02 AM
Image: Leah Farrell
GARDAÍ SAID THEY have arrested three men and recovered guns and ammunition following an incident in Donegal overnight. 

Officers were called to Mill Road, Glenties shortly after midnight following reports of shots fired by a man armed with a rifle.

A number of units attended at the scene. Gardaí said that during “a brief standoff” the armed man shot in the direction of officers causing damage a patrol car before he was apprehended by armed gardaí.

The man, who is aged in his early 20s, was arrested and taken to Ballyshannon Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939.

A rifle, a hunting knife and a number of rounds of ammunition were seized. 
During a follow-up operation, a house on Main Street, Glenties was searched. A second gun was recovered and two men, aged in their 20s and 40s, were arrested as part of the investigation. Both men were also taken to Ballyshannon Station where they are currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act,1939 for questioning.
A garda spokesman said: “Investigating gardaí have preserved a number of scenes for examination following the incident and enquiries are ongoing. No shots were fired by gardaí during the incident and there have been no reports of any injuries.”

