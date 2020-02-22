Three men arrested and guns seized after shots fired in direction of gardaí in Donegal

GARDAÍ SAID THEY have arrested three men and recovered guns and ammunition following an incident in Donegal overnight.

Officers were called to Mill Road, Glenties shortly after midnight following reports of shots fired by a man armed with a rifle.

A number of units attended at the scene. Gardaí said that during “a brief standoff” the armed man shot in the direction of officers causing damage a patrol car before he was apprehended by armed gardaí.

The man, who is aged in his early 20s, was arrested and taken to Ballyshannon Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939.

A rifle, a hunting knife and a number of rounds of ammunition were seized.

During a follow-up operation, a house on Main Street, Glenties was searched. A second gun was recovered and two men, aged in their 20s and 40s, were arrested as part of the investigation. Both men were also taken to Ballyshannon Station where they are currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act,1939 for questioning.

A garda spokesman said: “Investigating gardaí have preserved a number of scenes for examination following the incident and enquiries are ongoing. No shots were fired by gardaí during the incident and there have been no reports of any injuries.”