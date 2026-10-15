Two masked males robbed a business in Balbriggan and threatened staff with an apparent firearm

TWO MASKED MALES threatened staff at a business in Balbriggan with an apparent firearm last Saturday, before making off with a sum of cash, gardaí have said.

Gardaí are appealing for people who may have witnessed the robbery to come forward.

A garda spokesperson said the robbery occurred at approximately 9.15pm on 10 October in the Old Market Green area.

“The two males left the scene with a sum of cash, fleeing on foot,” the spokesperson said.

Advertisement

One of the suspects was wearing a navy hoodie, navy tracksuit bottoms, white socks, white runners and a white mask.

The second male was wearing a yellow/beige jacket, navy bottoms, red shoes and a dark hat.

“Gardaí from Balbriggan Garda Station are looking to speak to members of the public, who believe they may have witnessed the incident,” the spokesperson said.

Anyone who was in the Old Market Green area or the Craoibhin Park area between the hours of 9pm and 9.30pm on Saturday 10 October 2026 has been asked to contact investigating gardaí.

Gardaí can be contacted at Balbriggan Garda Station on 01 666 4500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.