AROUND 20 CARS at a Tesla dealership in Belfast were damaged over the weekend.

The deputy leader of the TUV (Traditional Unionist Voice) meanwhile has described the incident as “even more reprehensible” if the vehicles were targeted due to the business being owned by Elon Musk.

Police in south Belfast are appealing for information after a report was received on Sunday that damage had been caused to a large number of vehicles at the Tesla dealership on the Boucher Road.

A large number of vehicles have been damaged at the Tesla garage in Belfast.



Around 20 were targeted and the PSNI is investigating.



A PSNI spokesperson said the damage was believed to have been caused in the 24 hours before being reported.

Around 20 cars were targeted – most had their wing mirrors knocked off, while others had windows smashed or received dents to the bodywork.

The spokesperson said enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

The PSNI has appealed to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area since Saturday afternoon, or who may have CCTV footage that could assist, to make contact with police on 101.

Meanwhile, the deputy leader of the TUV said Elon Musk is “entitled to express political opinions” and that the incident is “even more reprehensible” if it was linked to the Tesla owner.

Over the last few weeks, there have been a wave of protests at Tesla dealerships across the United States, while Tesla drivers have reported receiving regular abuse on the road and, in some cases, having their vehicles vandalised.

The movement has been spearheaded by a group called Tesla Takedown, whose web page lists more than 100 demonstrations scheduled to take place this month at showrooms across the US.

The group’s web page carries the message: “Sell your Teslas, dump your stock, join the picket lines. Hurting Tesla is stopping Musk. Stopping Musk will help save lives and our democracy.”

The Trump administration, primarily through the Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has laid off tens of thousands of federal employees since January, although the exact number is unknown because of DOGE’s lack of transparency.

US president Donald Trump last week picked a “brand new Tesla” outside the White House to show support for Musk amid a drop in the company’s share price.

In a statement to the Belfast Telegraph, Ron McDowell said: “If this is another case of a business linked to Elon Musk being targeted because of his political views, it is even more reprehensible than mindless vandalism.”

He said that Musk, “like anyone, is entitled to express political opinions”.

McDowell also said that Musk’s “approach to freedom of speech on social media is a welcome development in a world where this is increasingly under threat”.

“Should the attack be a response to that I would remind those responsible that freedom of speech is something we all benefit from,” he added.