Three men arrested and €414,000 in cash seized in anti-organised crime investigation

THREE MEN HAVE been arrested as part of an operation in West Dublin targeting organised crime.

Gardaí seized €414,000 in cash and arrested the three men in Blanchardstown yesterday evening.

Members of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) intercepted and searched two vehicles yesterday around 6.30pm, where the €414,000 in cash was discovered and seized.

Three men aged 38, 41 and 42 were arrested on suspicion of involvement in an offence of participating in the activities of a criminal organisation, to facilitate money laundering, relating to the suspected proceeds of drug trafficking.

They are currently detained under section 50 of Criminal Justice Act 2007 at Blanchardstown Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.