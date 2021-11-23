#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Tuesday 23 November 2021
Advertisement

Three men arrested and €414,000 in cash seized in anti-organised crime investigation

The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau intercepted and searched two vehicles yesterday evening.

By Lauren Boland Tuesday 23 Nov 2021, 1:03 PM
46 minutes ago 3,560 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5609556
Image: Gardaí
Image: Gardaí

THREE MEN HAVE been arrested as part of  an operation in West Dublin targeting organised crime.

Gardaí seized €414,000 in cash and arrested the three men in Blanchardstown yesterday evening.

Members of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) intercepted and searched two vehicles yesterday around 6.30pm, where the €414,000 in cash was discovered and seized.

Three men aged 38, 41 and 42 were arrested on suspicion of involvement in an offence of participating in the activities of a criminal organisation, to facilitate money laundering, relating to the suspected proceeds of drug trafficking.

They are currently detained under section 50 of Criminal Justice Act 2007 at Blanchardstown Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie