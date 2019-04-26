This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man arrested in connection with Derek Coakley-Hutch murder

Hutch was gunned down on 20 January last year.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Friday 26 Apr 2019, 3:47 PM
38 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/4608331
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

A MAN HAS been arrested in connection with the murder of Derek Coakley-Hutch in Dublin last year. 

Hutch was gunned down on 20 January last year at Bridgeview Halting Site on the Cloverhill Road in Clondalkin, Dublin 22.

He was sitting in his car close to Cloverhill prison at the time, and it is understood that the shooting was related to the ongoing Hutch-Kinahan feud.

Gardaí arrested a man (mid-20s) this morning in connection with the murder. 

He is being detained at t Ronanstown Garda Station under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007, as amended. 

He is the third person to be arrested in relation to the killing, with two others arrested last year.

