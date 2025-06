A JUDGE HAS ordered the arrest of a 17-year-old boy who failed to answer bail over a machete, hammer and ammonia attack on a man who had two fingers “amputated” in Dublin last month.

The youth, who cannot be named because he is a minor, is accused of assault causing harm to a 29-year-old man and burglary on 9 May in Clondalkin, Dublin.

He was granted bail with strict conditions on 12 May in the Dublin Children’s Court but, following a four-week adjournment, he did not return for his next scheduled hearing.

Noting the youth had not turned up, Judge Brendan Toale issued a bench warrant for his arrest.

At his bail hearing last month, Garda Charles McPartland submitted that this case was on the more serious end of the scale for these offences, and undoubtedly would proceed on indictment to the Circuit Court, which has wider sentencing powers.

He alleged that on 9 May, the injured party was pursued by multiple armed males through the Bawnogue area of Clondalkin.

He attempted to flee from them on foot until he ran into an independent third-party member of the public’s home at Kilcronan View.

The court heard that while running into the house, the injured man told the owner to ring gardaí and an ambulance, before he was followed into the property by three or four males.

A 999 call from a witness alerted gardaí, who also received a second call believed to have been from the victim who seemed to be hyperventilating, the court heard.

McPartland said the house owner reported hearing the man inside shouting “leave me alone, leave me alone”.

Objecting to bail, the investigating officer cited the seriousness of the case and the strength of evidence, which was said to have included CCTV footage from the area where the teen and others were looking for the man.

Members of the group were alleged to have been carrying a machete or a claw hammer.

The contested bail hearing was told that when the man fled into the house, he went into a child’s bedroom upstairs, where he was “violently assaulted, sustaining life-altering injuries”.

Judge Toale heard the injured party sustained two fingers, with his thumb and index finger on his left being cut off; his left middle finger was cut to the bone and “hanging on by skin only”.

It was alleged he suffered a severe laceration to the back of his head, three more to his left leg and another three cuts to his left arm.

The garda revealed that the injured party also had an acidic liquid, suspected to be ammonia, thrown over him during the assault.

He was taken to hospital for immediate medical intervention, including surgery to attempt to re-attach his amputated fingers, which was unsuccessful.

An examination of the scene showed blood in the child’s room where the man had fled.

The door handle on the inside had “snapped”, and the outside handle was “bent out of shape”, which McPartland asserted was due to the force used to open the door.

An off-duty nurse who tried to assist the injured man afterwards also needed to go to hospital due to inhalation of airborne ammonia, the court was told.

Questioned by defence barrister, Doireann McDonagh, instructed by solicitor Simon Fleming, McPartland said three people had weapons, but the machete caused the injuries described. It was not alleged that the teenager had the machete.

Judge Toale noted from the barrister’s submission that the youth could face a lengthy period in custody and away from his family, awaiting trial.

At the bail hearing his father told the judge he wanted his son to get back into education to complete the Leaving Certificate.

Counsel submitted that the teen would obey conditions and that there was no evidence he would be involved in witness intimidation.

The judge set bail and ordered him to have no contact with witnesses, to obey an 11 pm – 6 am curfew at his home, to stay out of the housing estate where the incident occurred, and to attend a youth service or education.

The youth was warned that breaking the terms would result in custody.

Two men have also been charged, and face separate proceedings on connected charges.