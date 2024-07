TWO MEN HAVE been arrested in Enniskillen in Co Fermanagh in connection to an ongoing investigation into an improvised explosive device found in Co Louth last month.

On 9 June gardaí launched an investigation after what it described as an “object of concern” in Ravensdale, to the north of Dundalk in Co Louth.

Officers from a Defence Force’s bomb squad helped assess the object, which sources said was a suspected explosive device.

Today the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed that an improvised explosive device was discovered at the scene and said they are working in conjunction with An Garda Síochána for the investigation.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit today arrested two men, aged in their 40s, in connection to the investigation in Enniskillen after conducting searches of three properties in the area.

Both men were arrested under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 and remain in police custody at this time.

Detective Chief Inspector Hamlin said: “We are grateful for the support of local communities and encourage anyone with information, or concerns, to contact us on 101 or report online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.”

Hamlin added that information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Investigations into this incident remain ongoing.

Additional reporting by Mairead Maguire