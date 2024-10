TWO MEN HAVE been arrested in North Dublin today, as part of an ongoing Garda investigation into drug-related intimidation.

The men, both aged in their 20s, were arrested under organised crime legislation and are currently being detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007, at Garda Stations in North Dublin.

Gardaí say that investigations are ongoing.

The arrests were carried out by Gardaí, assisted by members of the Armed Response Unit.

They were made as part of the ongoing Operation Fógra, An Garda Síochána’s “response in the DMR to Drug Related Intimidation (DRI) as part of the Garda National Strategy under Operation Tara,” a spokesperson said.