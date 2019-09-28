This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 28 September, 2019
Two men still being detained following major €4 million drug seizure in west Dublin

Cocaine and diamorphine were seized in the two separate investigations.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 28 Sep 2019, 2:25 PM
53 minutes ago 2,642 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4828816
Image: Brian Lawless via PA Images
Image: Brian Lawless via PA Images

TWO MEN ARE still being detained after being arrested yesterday following a major drug seizure in Dublin. 

As a result of an intelligence led operation by gardaí attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, two separate searches were carried out yesterday evening. 

In the first operation, a car was intercepted in the Ballyfermot area and a search was conducted. 

During the course of this search, approximately 20kg of diamorphine and cocaine (subject to analysis) was seized. 

One man in his late 20s was arrested in connection with the investigation. He is currently detained at Clondalkin Garda Station under provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996. 

In the second operation, a car was intercepted at Parkwest Road, Ballyfermot. 

The car was searched and approximately 22.5kg of diamorphine and cocaine (subject to analysis) was seized. 

A 51-year-old man was arrested in connection with this separate investigation. He is currently detained at Clondalkin Garda Station under provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996. 

In a follow up operation at a commercial premises in the Kylemore Industrial Estate, approximately 1.8kg of cannabis resin (subject to analysis) was discovered. 

Both these seizures have a combined estimated street value of €4 million. 

The investigation is ongoing.

