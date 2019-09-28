Two men still being detained following major €4 million drug seizure in west Dublin

TWO MEN ARE still being detained after being arrested yesterday following a major drug seizure in Dublin.

As a result of an intelligence led operation by gardaí attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, two separate searches were carried out yesterday evening.

In the first operation, a car was intercepted in the Ballyfermot area and a search was conducted.

During the course of this search, approximately 20kg of diamorphine and cocaine (subject to analysis) was seized.

One man in his late 20s was arrested in connection with the investigation. He is currently detained at Clondalkin Garda Station under provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

In the second operation, a car was intercepted at Parkwest Road, Ballyfermot.

The car was searched and approximately 22.5kg of diamorphine and cocaine (subject to analysis) was seized.

A 51-year-old man was arrested in connection with this separate investigation. He is currently detained at Clondalkin Garda Station under provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

In a follow up operation at a commercial premises in the Kylemore Industrial Estate, approximately 1.8kg of cannabis resin (subject to analysis) was discovered.

Both these seizures have a combined estimated street value of €4 million.

The investigation is ongoing.