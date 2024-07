A SINN FÉIN councillor has condemned two arson attacks that took place last night on vehicles painted with the Armagh flag colours, following the county’s All-Ireland Football Final win.

The attacks targeted a truck and a car that was painted in the orange and white colours of Armagh and featured messages of support for the team.

Councillor Bróna Haughey said in a statement: “I condemn those responsible for setting alight two vehicles in Mullabrack and Ballymacnab last night which were painted orange and white backing Armagh footballers”.

“On what was a joyous day for the country, this was a reprehensible attack”, she continued, urging anyone with information to contact the PSNI and adding “there is no place for hate and discrimination in our society.”

Mullabrack GAA club also commented on the attack, saying that “despite the overnight torching of our signs and flags this will not dampen our spirits as we welcome Sam home”.

The PSNI have said they received reports of the two vehicles on fire in the early hours of Monday morning and that “both incidents are being treated as a sectarian hate crime and as arson and enquires are ongoing”.

It’s not believed at present that the two incidents are linked.

The public has been asked that anyone with information or footage of either attack to contact the PSNI.

Separately, an an internal investigation has also been launched by the PSNI following an incident in which police officers were filmed celebrating the All-Ireland win using a PSNI vehicle’s sirens and waving Armagh flags from the windows.

PSNI District Commander for Newry, Mourne and Down Superintendent Norman Haslett said “we are aware of footage circulating on social media of our officers, driving Police Service of Northern Ireland vehicles, taking part in celebrations following Armagh winning the All-Ireland final.

“We have commenced an internal investigation into the circumstances surrounding this”, he continued.

The footage has been circulated on social media and has drawn criticism from the leaders of the three main unionist parties.

Armagh beat Galway yesterday by 1-11 to 0-13 points to lift the Sam Maguire and be crowned All-Ireland Football champions for 2024.