THE PSNI HAS announced a probe into actions by its officer in Co Armagh yesterday evening.

Footage on social media showed PSNI squad cars, using the vehicles’ sirens, and waving Armagh flags from the windows.

PSNI District Commander for Newry, Mourne and Down Superintendant Norman Haslett said “we are aare of footage circulating on social media of our officers, driving Police Service of Northern Ireland vehicles, taking part in celebrations following Armagh winning the All-Ireland final.

“We have commenced an internal investigation into the circumstances surrounding this.”

The videos have drawn criticism from unionists. Traditional Unionist Voice MP Jim McAllister said that he would be lodging a complaint with the Police Ombudsman.

“Loyalists are often challenged about why we talk about two tier policing. Tonight we see evidence of this in bright lights.

“Independent policing has gone out the window and the PSNI has destroyed any pretence of being a balanced force. The officer driving needs to be dismissed.

“Frankly, the PSNI need to wise up,” he said.

Armagh beat Galway yesterday by 1-11 to 0-13 points to lift the Sam Maguire and be crowned All-Ireland Football champions for 2024.