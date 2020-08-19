This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 19 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man (20s) charged over arson incident in Clonmel that caused around €60k worth of damage

The incident took place on the Cashel Road in the early hours of 11 July.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 19 Aug 2020, 9:36 AM
1 hour ago 4,420 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5179676
File photo.
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson

GARDAÍ IN TIPPERARY have arrested and charged a man in his 20s in relation to an arson incident last month.

In the early of hours of 11 July, a fire outside a business premises on Cashel Road in Clonmel was reported. 

Gardaí attended the scene at around 3.30am and used fire extinguishers to keep the fire at bay until units from the Fire Brigade arrived. 

The fire was eventually put out but significant damage was caused to the building’s exterior.

It’s understood the cost of the damage is around €60,000.

The scene was preserved for technical examination as gardaí also carried out house-to-house enquiries and gathered CCTV footage from the area.

Detective established the fire was set intentionally and a possible suspect was identified.

A man in his early 20s was arrested yesterday. He was detained at Clonmel Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984, and has since been charged.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

He is due to appear before Clonakilty District Court at 10.30am. 

Comments are closed for legal reasons

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie