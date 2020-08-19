Man (20s) charged over arson incident in Clonmel that caused around €60k worth of damage

GARDAÍ IN TIPPERARY have arrested and charged a man in his 20s in relation to an arson incident last month.

In the early of hours of 11 July, a fire outside a business premises on Cashel Road in Clonmel was reported.

Gardaí attended the scene at around 3.30am and used fire extinguishers to keep the fire at bay until units from the Fire Brigade arrived.

The fire was eventually put out but significant damage was caused to the building’s exterior.

It’s understood the cost of the damage is around €60,000.

The scene was preserved for technical examination as gardaí also carried out house-to-house enquiries and gathered CCTV footage from the area.

Detective established the fire was set intentionally and a possible suspect was identified.

A man in his early 20s was arrested yesterday. He was detained at Clonmel Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984, and has since been charged.

He is due to appear before Clonakilty District Court at 10.30am.

Comments are closed for legal reasons