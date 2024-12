DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL today opened Artane Artist Studios, ten new studios that are at the site of the former Stardust nightclub.

On 13 February 1981, 48 young people died when the nightclub caught fire. Many of the exits were chained closed and windows were blocked by iron bars. In April, the jury in the Stardust inquests returned a verdict of unlawful killing for how all 48 victims died in the fire.

As part of the Space To Create programme, the art studios were developed at the site and officially opened today by the Deputy Lord Mayor of Dublin, Donna Cooney.

The programme sees Dublin City Council and the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media identify buildings for refurbishment that will provide artists with turnkey workspaces in the capital.

Xestra Asset Management, having been appointed to manage the site of the tragedy and the adjoining buildings since 2020, has engaged extensively with survivors, families, and communities affected by the tragedy, the council said.

Stardust survivor Jim Fitzpatrick said that “it’s hard to put into words” the feeling of the space being transformed into the refurbished studios.

Advertisement

“It’s a bittersweet moment for most of the families of victims and the survivors who will be attending the unveiling and new opening yet it is so lovely to see that there is a new feel and a fresh beginning on the site in Artane Place,” he said.

The council said in the development of the studios, ten artists were awarded spaces in the studio in 2022.

Speaking at the launch, Cooney said that the recent loss of artists workspaces in Dublin was recognised and a long-term plan is in place to address the shortage. A total of 5% of all new developments in the capital will be allocated to creative, cultural and community use, she said.

The new artists in the new Artane Artists Studios are; Chris Judge, Illustrator / mural artist, Lynda Devenney, visual artist, Caitríona Ní Mhurchú, Theatre artist/multimedia, Sinead Lawlor, costume designer, Jennifer Dwyer, textile artist/ clothing designer, Malene Jacobson Brazel, Sharon O Callaghan, Cara Thorpe visual artists and Gemma Kane, writer.

Theatre artist and Artane Artist Studio resident Caitríona Ní Mhurchú said that on hearing of her being awarded a space in the studios, “my first reaction was what a profound act of generosity it is from the families and survivors of Stardust to allow an artist to create in this space.”

Announced last year by Minister for Culture and Arts Catherine Martin, the programme will develop 60 artist workspaces in the capital with funding support of €9 million: €3 million coming from the Department of Culture and Arts, €3 million from Dublin City Council and €3 million from a philanthropic donation who wishes to remain anonymous.

The other sites earmarked include the council owned 8 and 9 Merchants Quay which will also undergo a refurb to provide 21 artists workspaces and the former Eden restaurant in Temple Bar which will accommodate 6 artists. A vacant site on Bridgefoot Street will house 20 new temporary units