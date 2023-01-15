Man charged over killing of woman in Ashtown

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A MAN HAS been charged with the murder of a woman in her 40s in Dublin.
The man, aged in his 50s and known to the woman, was brought before a special sitting of Dublin District Court last night according to RTÉ.
The woman’s body was discovered at an apartment in Ashtown on Friday.
