What's the average asking price for newly listed homes? It's the week in numbers

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

300: The number of Irish passports that have been revoked due to fraud since 2016.

5: The number of Irish restaurants that have been included in this year’s Bib Gourmand awards while 22 others have retained their place on the list.

€269,000: The average asking price for houses nationally during the third quarter of this year, down 2.8% on the previous quarter.

3: The number of abandoned puppies, rescued from a garden in Westmeath by the ISPCA, now looking for a new home.

€70,000: The estimated amount of money that An Garda Síochána is planning to spend on memorabilia for its personnel.

64,330: The number of Irish students who received their Junior Cert results this week. A total of 19 students secured 11 higher/common-level A grades and distinctions this year.

5: The number of people ordered to pay a fine of €600 each for the possession of a dead hare, according to the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht.

4: The number of climate activists who were arrested in London after they used a fire engine to spray the Treasury building in Westminster with fake blood.

600,000: The number of new native trees that the government says it is planting over the next three years.

36: The number of years that Fungie the dolphin has been living alone, making him the Guinness World Records’ longest recorded solitary dolphin.