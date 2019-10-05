This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
What's the average asking price for newly listed homes? It's the week in numbers

Plus: The money that An Garda Síochána is planning to spend on memorabilia for its personnel.

By Adam Daly Saturday 5 Oct 2019, 7:00 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Albert Pego
Image: Shutterstock/Albert Pego

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

300: The number of Irish passports that have been revoked due to fraud since 2016. 

5: The number of Irish restaurants that have been included in this year’s Bib Gourmand awards while 22 others have retained their place on the list. 

€269,000: The average asking price for houses nationally during the third quarter of this year, down 2.8% on the previous quarter.

3: The number of abandoned puppies, rescued from a garden in Westmeath by the ISPCA, now looking for a new home. 

€70,000: The estimated amount of money that An Garda Síochána is planning to spend on memorabilia for its personnel.

64,330: The number of Irish students who received their Junior Cert results this week.  A total of 19 students secured 11 higher/common-level A grades and distinctions this year.  

5: The number of people ordered to pay a fine of €600 each for the possession of a dead hare, according to the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht. 

4: The number of climate activists who were arrested in London after they used a fire engine to spray the Treasury building in Westminster with fake blood.

600,000: The number of new native trees that the government says it is planting over the next three years. 

36: The number of years that Fungie the dolphin has been living alone, making him the Guinness World Records’ longest recorded solitary dolphin. 

