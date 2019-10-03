This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Four climate protestors arrested after spraying fake blood on UK Treasury building

The environmental campaign group said 1,800 litres of fake blood was used.

By Adam Daly Thursday 3 Oct 2019, 12:02 PM
1 hour ago 5,194 Views 27 Comments
environment-protest Police officers outside the Treasury building in Westminster, where Extinction Rebellion campaigners have sprayed 1,800 litres of fake blood from a fire engine. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

EXTINCTION REBELLION PROTESTORS in London have used a fire engine to spray the Treasury building in Westminster with fake blood. 

The environmental campaign group said it used an out of commission fire engine to spray the front of the building with 1,800 litres of fake blood. 

Four protesters stood on top of the fire engine, which had a banner slung across it with the words “Stop funding climate death”.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that following the protest four people, three men and one woman, were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. 

The group said it held the protest to highlight the “inconsistency between the UK Government’s insistence that the UK is a world leader in tackling climate breakdown, while pouring vast sums of money into fossil exploration and carbon-intensive projects”.

PastedImage-32854 Source: Extinction Rebellion/Twitter

environment-protest Source: PA Wire/PA Images

environment-protest Source: PA Wire/PA Images

It said today’s action is a “build-up” to international rebellion week, which kicks off next Monday with more than 60 cities around the world expected to take part. 

The fake blood is made from water coloured with food dye which the group says can be washed off the building.

A malfunction caused them to lose control of the hose at one point, causing it to flail across the road. 

This morning’s protest came to an end after police arrived on the scene shortly after 10.30am. 

