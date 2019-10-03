Four climate protestors arrested after spraying fake blood on UK Treasury building

Police officers outside the Treasury building in Westminster, where Extinction Rebellion campaigners have sprayed 1,800 litres of fake blood from a fire engine. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

EXTINCTION REBELLION PROTESTORS in London have used a fire engine to spray the Treasury building in Westminster with fake blood.

The environmental campaign group said it used an out of commission fire engine to spray the front of the building with 1,800 litres of fake blood.

Four protesters stood on top of the fire engine, which had a banner slung across it with the words “Stop funding climate death”.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that following the protest four people, three men and one woman, were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

The group said it held the protest to highlight the “inconsistency between the UK Government’s insistence that the UK is a world leader in tackling climate breakdown, while pouring vast sums of money into fossil exploration and carbon-intensive projects”.

It said today’s action is a “build-up” to international rebellion week, which kicks off next Monday with more than 60 cities around the world expected to take part.

The fake blood is made from water coloured with food dye which the group says can be washed off the building.

A malfunction caused them to lose control of the hose at one point, causing it to flail across the road.

This morning’s protest came to an end after police arrived on the scene shortly after 10.30am.