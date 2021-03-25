AstraZeneca issues guidance to patients on symptoms of 'very rare' Covid-19 vaccine side-effect

ASTRAZENECA HAS ISSUED guidance to patients who may experience a “very rare” side-effect from its Covid-19 vaccine.

A letter sent by the company to Irish healthcare professionals yesterday contains advice about what to do if patients experience symptoms linked to thrombosis and thrombocytopenia.

It follows a number of reports earlier this month of cases involving thrombosis in patients who had been administered the company’s vaccine in European countries.

The vaccine has since been deemed safe following investigations by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

However, the company has formulated guidance for Irish patients as a precaution, in agreement with the EMA and the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA).

The guidance notes that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the “very rare” risk of blood clots with low blood platelets after a patient has received it.

However, AstraZeneca urges healthcare professionals and patients should be alert to the symptoms of thromboembolism and or thrombocytopenia as a precaution.

Those who have been vaccinated with the company’s vaccine are told to seek immediate medical attention if they develop symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain, leg swelling, persistent abdominal pain following vaccination.

Those with neurological symptoms including severe or persistent headaches and blurred vision after vaccination, or who experiences skin bruising beyond the site of vaccination after a few days, are also told to seek “prompt medical attention”.

Healthcare professionals are likewise told to report any suspected adverse reactions associated with the use of the vaccine in accordance with national reporting guidelines.

Countries across Europe, including Ireland, paused use of the vaccine for a number of days earlier this month after the Norwegian Medicines Agency reported serious side-effects in four patients.

Officials in Ireland had said the decision to pause the use of the vaccine had been made on a precautionary principle.

However, both the EMA and the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) recommended that the use of the vaccine should continue after a conclusion by the former that the vaccine is “safe and effective”.

Professor Karina Butler of Ireland’s National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) described reports of thrombosis as small in number and “very rare adverse events”.

“Because COVID-19 can be so serious and is so widespread, the EMA found that the benefits of this vaccine outweigh the risks of these very rare events,” she said.

“The public should be reassured by the fact that over 20 million doses of this vaccine have been given in the EEA and the UK providing protection to those who have received it.”