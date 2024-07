AT LEAST 30 people have been killed and 100 others injured after an Israeli strike on a school in Deir al-Balah in Gaza today, the Health ministry said.

The site had been used to accommodate people who had been displaced as a result of the ongoing conflict in the region. About 4,000 displaced people had taken refuge there, Gaza’s civil defence agency said.

The Israeli military said it carried out a strike on the school targeting Hamas “terrorists” operating from there.

“A short while ago, the targeting of Khadija school, which had a field medical unit inside it, in Deir el-Balah area, resulted in 30 martyrs and more than 100 wounded,” the health ministry in Gaza said in a statement.

The Israeli military said in a statement that the strike was carried out following “precise… intelligence of terrorists operating in a Hamas compound and control centre inside the Khadija school”.

“In parallel, the terrorists developed and stored large quantities of weapons inside the compound,” it added.

The field hospital located inside the school belonged to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah, according to hospital director Khalil al-Daqran.

This is a breaking story with more to follow.

