Two men charged and another arrested in relation to ATM thefts

File photo of a digger next to a filling stations in Fermanagh where an ATM was stolen last month.

TWO MEN HAVE been charged and another arrested in connection with the thefts of ATMs in Northern Ireland.

Earlier today, the PSNI said that detectives investigating the spate of recent ATM thefts had charged two men with a number of offences.

A 21-year-old man was charged with aggravated vehicle taking causing damage to property, arson, criminal damage and two counts of theft.

These charges were in connection with the theft of an ATM machine from the Tully Road area of Nutts Corner in Antrim on Tuesday of this week.

A 31-year-old man was charged with four counts of theft, three counts of arson, taking a motor vehicle without authority and criminal damage. These charges were in connection with the theft of ATM machines from the Junction One Retail Park in Antrim on Friday, 1 February.

“As is normal procedure the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service,” PSNI detective inspector Richard Thornton said.

As well as these charges, a 23-year-old man was arrested in the Antrim area today in connection with the ATM theft in Nutts Corner.

He was arrested on suspicion of theft, criminal damage and arson and he remains in custody at this time.

There have been multiple thefts of ATMs in the North and in the Republic over the past four months, with gardaí and the PSNI struggling to address the incidents.