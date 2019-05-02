This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 2 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two men charged and another arrested in relation to ATM thefts

There have been multiple thefts of ATMs in the North and in the Republic over the past four months.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Thursday 2 May 2019, 8:13 PM
15 minutes ago 814 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4617671
File photo of a digger next to a filling stations in Fermanagh where an ATM was stolen last month.
Image: PSNI
File photo of a digger next to a filling stations in Fermanagh where an ATM was stolen last month.
File photo of a digger next to a filling stations in Fermanagh where an ATM was stolen last month.
Image: PSNI

TWO MEN HAVE been charged and another arrested in connection with the thefts of ATMs in Northern Ireland.

Earlier today, the PSNI said that detectives investigating the spate of recent ATM thefts had charged two men with a number of offences. 

A 21-year-old man was charged with aggravated vehicle taking causing damage to property, arson, criminal damage and two counts of theft.

These charges were in connection with the theft of an ATM machine from the Tully Road area of Nutts Corner in Antrim on Tuesday of this week. 

A 31-year-old man was charged with four  counts of theft, three counts of arson, taking a motor vehicle without authority and criminal damage. These charges were in connection with the theft of ATM machines from the Junction One Retail Park in Antrim on Friday, 1 February.

“As is normal procedure the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service,” PSNI detective inspector Richard Thornton said.

As well as these charges, a 23-year-old man was arrested in the Antrim area today in connection with the ATM theft in Nutts Corner. 

He was arrested on suspicion of theft, criminal damage and arson and he remains in custody at this time.

There have been multiple thefts of ATMs in the North and in the Republic over the past four months, with gardaí and the PSNI struggling to address the incidents. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie