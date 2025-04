AN ATTEMPTED DRONE delivery to Wheatfield Prison in Co Dublin has led to four men being arrested.

Gardaí said that their officers became aware of the attempted delivery as part of its ongoing operations to target the supply of “controlled substances” into prisons in the west Dublin area.

A subsequent search of a home in west Dublin under warrant resulted in the seizure of a drone and a number of electronic devices.

Follow-up searches were conducted in south-west Dublin and a vehicle was seized, gardaí said.

Four men, aged in their late teens, 20s, 30s, and 40s, were arrested and detained at garda stations in the Dublin region. They were later released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Yesterday, a prisoner at the Midlands Prison in Portlaoise, Co Laois, died from a suspected overdose.

Investigations remain ongoing.