#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Thursday 30 September 2021
Advertisement

Tánaiste defends Attorney General ‘finishing out’ private cases from before his appointment

The government gave the Attorney General permission to continue working on several outstanding private legal cases.

By Press Association Thursday 30 Sep 2021, 2:55 PM
1 hour ago 5,233 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5561957
Attorney General Paul Gallagher
Image: PA
Attorney General Paul Gallagher
Attorney General Paul Gallagher
Image: PA

TÁNAISTE LEO VARADKAR has defended the Attorney General after it was reported that he was acting in a private capacity for former directors of Independent News & Media in the company’s proceedings with High Court-appointed inspectors.

The Tánaiste said that the Attorney General is “finishing out a number of cases that he had taken on prior to his appointment as Attorney General in this government”.

He said that the coalition’s three party leaders and the Cabinet were aware of that decision, but said that they had not been informed of individual cases the Attorney General was involved in.

The Irish Times had reported that Paul Gallagher, the Attorney General, had been granted permission by the Government to continue working on several outstanding cases after his appointment.

It was reported that the inspectors were appointed by the High Court following a request from the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement, a state body.

The Social Democrats co-leader Roisin Shortall called it a “stunning” conflict of interest.

“He cannot take off his Attorney General hat, leave it at the door and enter the room as a different persona,” Shorthall said.

“On what planet was it felt it was appropriate to do so?” she asked.

“Apparently Mr Gallagher sought and received Government approval to carry on his private legal work. Who provided this approval?

“There are strict rules when it comes to civil servants, especially senior civil servants, engaging in private work.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Can you see there are serious problems with this?” she asked the Tánaiste.

Shortall said it appeared to be “grossly inappropriate”.

Varadkar said that her questions were reasonable and that he would provide answers to them as soon as possible.

“I am certain the Attorney General would be careful to avoid any conflict of interest or perception of a conflict of interest,” Varadkar said.

“He is a person of the highest integrity and ability,” he said.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie