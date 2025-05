AN BORD PLEANÁLA removed one of its inspectors from deliberations on a controversial expansion of a large steel plant in Limerick following concerns that a report was being written with the help of ChatGPT.

A spokesperson for the State body told The Journal that the report was scrapped “out of an abundance of caution” as its board members felt the use of artificial intelligence (AI) had the potential to “raise concerns about the integrity of the decision-making process” for the report into Aughinish Alumina, near Foynes on the Shannon Estuary.

An Bord Pleanála also “advised all staff that the use of unapproved technology was strictly prohibited” in the wake of the incident.

The file was then re-assigned to a new inspector for fresh consideration, with the second inspector’s report sent to a “newly constituted” board to decide on.

This board granted planning permission to expand Aughinish Alumina’s waste storage at the site in March.

It was the second time the development had come before An Bord Pleanála, with the High Court previously quashing its decision to expand the site following objections by environmental groups.

However, the use of AI now forms part of a challenge by Limerick-based environmental group Environmental Trust Ireland in its bid to halt the expansion of the site.

A spokesperson for An Bord Pleanála told The Journal that it learned that the “unapproved technology” was used for “editing and formatting certain aspects” of a report after the employee reported their use of ChatGPT.

In a lengthy statement, An Bord Pleanála said the incident “raised the need to improve the policy” relating to the acceptable use of technology such as artificial intelligence.

Access to AI software was also disabled on An Bord Pleanála systems in response to the discovery, the body’s spokesperson said.

“The incident reaffirmed the need for bespoke GenAI technology specifically designed for the requirements of An Bord Pleanála,” the spokesperson added, pending the development of a digital strategy with guidelines for use of the advanced AI programmes.

The spokesperson said that this work was already underway since the appointment of a new director of digital strategy last year.

Major employer with Russian links

A major employer in the mid-west, Aughinish Alumina employs 450 people on its 222-hectare site.

The plant is owned by Russian metals company Rusal, which was co-founded by Oleg Deripaska. Deripaska, who is still a shareholder in Rusal, is an industrialist who is reported to have had close ties to Russia president Vladimir Putin.

In 2018, Deripaska was placed on a US sanctions list and the UK government also announced sanctions against the oligarch in 2022 following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The businessman is well-connected in Russian politics and business, and was pictured earlier this month at the Kremlin in Moscow for a ceremony ahead of World War II commemorations.

Aughinish Alumina has been looking to expand its disposal area for bauxite residue – an ore from aluminium, also known as ‘red mud’ due to its copper colouring.

The site’s expansion plans have been the subject of legal challenges over recent years, with the High Court quashing previous planning permission granted by An Bord Pleanála.

The amended planning application that received approval in March included findings from An Bord Pleanála stating that the development “would not have significant negative effects on the environment” if given the go-ahead.

This permission has now been challenged by two environmental groups – Environmental Trust Ireland and Futureproof Clare – in separate judicial reviews lodged this week.

Environmental Trust Ireland, which is represented by Limerick firm Hayes Solicitors, has taken a case which it is understood is partly based on the alleged concerns raised internally within An Bord Pleanála.

In the planning authority’s board minutes from last October for the Aughinish refinery’s expansion – seen by The Journal – it records that it was “brought to the Board’s attention that certain parts of the Inspector’s report may have been written following interaction with an external technology system”, later referring to ChatGPT.

However, it is understood that Environmental Trust Ireland is challenging whether the inspector remained involved in the process after the AI use was flagged, referring to later minutes for An Bord Pleanála’s March meeting to discuss the refinery’s expansion.

While the inspector was listed in later minutes, An Bord Pleanála has stressed to The Journal that the individual was not involved in the case after November 2024. It is understood that an admin error may have resulted in the confusion.

Environmental claims

The judicial review taken by Environmental Trust Ireland is one of two filed this week against the expansion of the refinery’s disposal area the red mud waste.

A group called Futureproof Clare has taken the other, separate case. It is represented by FP Logue solicitors and The Journal understands its arguments are based around the environmental impact of the expansion.

The plant has capacity at its bauxite residue disposal area (BRDA) until 2030 and the new extension will extend the lifetime of the BRDA up to 2039.

The proposed development would increase the height of sections of the disposal area by 12 metres. It would bring the total height to 44 metres.

The company has maintained that it can’t continue production unless its waste facility is expanded.

Aughinish Alumina did not respond when contacted for comment.