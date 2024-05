A MAN IN his 30s who was arrested in connection with a “serious public order incident” in Aughrim, Co Wicklow that took place on 29 April has been released from Garda custody without charge.

The investigation is ongoing, a Garda spokesperson said, adding that a file will be prepared for the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Protesters attended the site of the Lawless Heron Hotel, which is currently not open for business, in Aughrim on Monday.

They filmed themselves asking construction workers why they were on site and asking them to leave. One man in the video tells the workers to “pack up and get the fuck out”, giving them an hour to do so.

DAC Construction, a family-run business, was tasked with carrying out work on the site.

In recent days, there was speculation online that the site had been earmarked to house IP applicants.

However, the hotel’s owners have said they are not planning to use the site for this purpose. They said the property is currently being renovated so a beer garden and food court can operate over the summer.

The Journal has also confirmed with officials that the property has not been contracted to house asylum seekers.