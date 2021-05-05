#Open journalism No news is bad news

'Vast majority' of Covid-19 restrictions hoped to be gone by August, Tánaiste says

“I’m hoping that that’s the month when things are relatively normal again,” Leo Varadkar has said.

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 5 May 2021, 3:00 PM
File image of Tánaiste Leo Varadkar speaking at Government Buildings last week.
Image: Rollingnews.ie
THE TÁNAISTE SAID he hopes “things are relatively normal again” by August with the “vast majority” of Covid-19 restrictions lifted. 

Leo Varadkar said he expects most restrictions to be gone by August, aside from some around international travel and mass gatherings, but added that “we don’t know what will happen when the winter comes”. 

“I’m hoping that that’s the month when things are relatively normal again. That doesn’t mean that everything will be the same, but the vast majority of restrictions you would hope to see gone by August of this year,” he said. 

He said Covid-19 case numbers are stable and hospital and intensive care numbers are falling, adding if he was working in hospitality he would be planning for outdoor dining in June and indoor dining by July.

“What I am looking at very closely is what is happening in countries that are a bit ahead of us in terms of vaccination, the United Kingdom and Israel, and life in Israel is pretty much back to normal, they’re welcoming tourists again and they’re having not very large gatherings, but they are having mass gatherings,” he said.

“You’ll have kids going back to school as normal in September, college happening on campus, all those things and a pretty normal Christmas in terms of seeing our friends and relations,” he said.

“But nobody can promise that. This is a new virus which is only around a year or so and the vaccines aren’t even around a year.”

The vaccination programme continues with those in long-term residential care and health workers currently receiving their second dose, as well as the over-70s, 65-69 and 60-64 cohorts.

From today, people aged 58 can register online or over the phone for their vaccine. 

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly hailed the “incredible” impact of the vaccine, with a 98% reduction in cases of the virus among health workers since the peak in January.

Varadkar and Donnelly both said they would be happy to take any Covid-19 vaccine available.

“We have four really safe, really effective vaccines and whenever it is my turn I will take whatever is offered,” Donnelly said.

The Tánaiste added: “In terms of any vaccine I’m offered, I’d be very happy to take it.

“They’re all close to 100% effective in terms of avoiding serious disease and death and they’re all much safer than the risk of getting Covid so I’d have no hesitation.”

Additional reporting by Press Association.

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie