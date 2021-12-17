#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 17 December 2021
Australia mourns child victims of bouncy castle accident

The children included three boys and two girls aged 11 or 12.

By Press Association Friday 17 Dec 2021, 8:48 AM
1 hour ago 6,020 Views 2 Comments
Image: PA
Image: PA

CHRISTMAS LIGHTS HAVE been turned off and a candlelight vigil was held in the Australian town where five children died after falling from a bouncy castle that was lifted into the air by a gust of wind.

Three children were still in a critical condition in hospital and one child was discharged after the incident on Thursday in the island state of Tasmania.

The children who lost their lives included three boys and two girls aged 11 or 12.

Children at Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport were celebrating the end of the school year when a sudden gust of wind lifted the bouncy castle almost 33 feet into the air.

The township, with a population about 25,000, has rallied to support the families of the victims and the wider community around the school where the accident happened.

A candlelight vigil was held outside the school on Thursday and some residents turned off their Christmas lights out of respect for the victims.

Devonport mayor Annette Rockliff said the tragedy would “undoubtedly rock the close-knit community for a long time”.

“As mayor my heart aches for my community. As a mother and a grandmother, I am rocked to the core.

“What should have been a day full of fun and celebration for the last day of the school year has ended in an unimaginable way,” said Rockliff, adding that the Australian flag would be flown at half-mast over the town hall.

Tasmania premier Peter Gutwein described the incident as “utterly devastating and heartbreaking”.

A supermarket worker, who gave her name only as Melissa, was among those placing flowers outside the school, which she said her children had attended years earlier.

“It’s almost unbelievable,” she said. “At work yesterday, you almost could not believe it after hearing what happened.”

Press Association

