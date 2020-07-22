This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 22 July, 2020
Australia hits record daily increase with 501 new Covid-19 cases

Most of the cases were reported in Victoria state.

By AFP Wednesday 22 Jul 2020, 7:18 AM
1 hour ago 8,033 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5156399
Healthcare workers conduct COVID-19 testing at a facility in Hoppers Crossing, Melbourne
Image: Daniel Pockett/AAP/PA Images
Healthcare workers conduct COVID-19 testing at a facility in Hoppers Crossing, Melbourne
Healthcare workers conduct COVID-19 testing at a facility in Hoppers Crossing, Melbourne
Image: Daniel Pockett/AAP/PA Images

AUSTRALIA HAS REPORTED a record 501 new coronavirus infections, nearly four months after the pandemic initially peaked in the country, with authorities warning of a critical new phase in its two biggest cities. 

Most of the cases were reported in Victoria state, where authorities have struggled to bring an outbreak in Melbourne under control despite an almost two-week lockdown on Australia’s second-biggest city. 

Australia’s new coronavirus infections previously peaked on 28 March when 459 cases were reported, according to data compiled by AFP, before the country appeared to bring the virus under control and began easing harsh restrictions. 

Australia, like neighbouring New Zealand, has been lauded for its pandemic response.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews announced 484 new cases and two more deaths in the state today, bringing the state’s total active cases to just over 3,400.

Australia has now recorded almost 13,000 cases of Covid-19 and 128 fatalities in a country of about 25 million.

Melbourne residents will be required to wear masks outside from midnight – making the city the first place in Australia to mandate face coverings in public – in a new effort to slow the virus spread.

But Andrews said “further behaviour change” would still be required, after analysis showed almost nine in 10 people diagnosed with coronavirus over the two weeks to yesterday did not self-isolate between feeling sick and seeking a Covid-19 test.

Just over half of people also failed to stay at home between being tested and receiving their results, he added, saying authorities believed insecure work conditions were a key driver of the trend.

Andrews said casual workers across a range of industries, who do not get sick leave provisions, were worried about “feeding their kids, paying their bills” but could apply for a Aus$1,500 (€929) hardship payment if they contract the virus.

There are growing fears about the virus spreading through vulnerable populations after outbreaks at several nursing homes while inmates at six prisons have been confined to their cells after a guard tested positive.

The outbreak has left Australia rattled and dampened hopes of a speedy economic recovery.

‘Most critical’

An inquiry into how the virus spread in Melbourne heard this week that many cases were likely linked to infection control breaches at hotels used to quarantine residents returning from overseas.

Victoria has effectively been sealed off from the rest of the country in an effort to contain the virus, but new cases have been detected in neighbouring New South Wales state.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian described the coming weeks as “the most critical” since the height of the last lockdown, when the state held the mantle of Australia’s hardest-hit region.

Several clusters have emerged in Sydney, which health officials believe sprung up after an infected man from Melbourne visited a popular pub.

“We are not out of the woods by any stretch, quite the opposite,” Berejiklian told a press conference. 

“We remain on high alert and we have some level of anxiety as to the extent of community transmission.”

Berejiklian said new restrictions would come into force on Friday to tighten rules for bars, cafes, weddings and funerals, warning they could still be extended further.

“A lack of compliance now has made us go down the compulsory path and we don’t apologise for that,” she said.

Some states and territories were due to report daily figures later today but new community outbreaks have not been detected in less-populated regions for weeks.

© AFP 2020

