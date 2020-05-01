Man shot dead following after stabbing spree in Australian shopping centre

Police have said the scene is now safe,

A MAN HAS been shot dead by police in western Australia following a suspected stabbing incident at a shopping centre in the western region of Pilbara.

Witnesses and victims have described that the man went on ‘a stabbing rampage’ with a number of people taken to hospital.

Western Australia Police had first warned the public to stay away from the South Hedland Square shopping Centre but have now said the incident has ended.

“Police can confirm that a male has died as a result of the incident at the South Hedland Square Shopping Centre,” they said in a statement.

“The male who died is the person who was engaged by police, and he received a gunshot wound.”

ABC News reports that Premier of Western Australia Mark McGowan said that the man lunged at officers before he was shot and had “engaged in multiple stabbings or slashings”.

One victim who received staiches after the incident also told the broadcaster what happened:

I thought I got punched when he ran past me. I got stabbed by the fella when he ran past me, so I had to go to hospital and get stitches. I got three stitches.

Police say a number of people have received injuries and are currently being treated at a local hospital.