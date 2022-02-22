#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 22 February 2022
Poll: Will you avoid certain settings when masks are no longer required?

Masks will no longer be mandatory in schools, shops and on public transport from next Monday.

By Céimin Burke Tuesday 22 Feb 2022, 9:34 AM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE GOVERNMENT HAS backed NPHET’s recommendation to end mandatory mask wearing.

The Cabinet is expected to rubber stamp the move this morning and masks will no longer be mandatory in schools, shops and on public transport from next Monday, 28 February.

They will still be required in health care settings.

Groups representing medically vulnerable people say the decision to relax mask rules should be delayed, describing it as “premature”.

So, today we’re asking: Will you avoid certain settings when masks are no longer required?


Poll Results:

No, I won't (328)
Yes, I will (298)
I don't know/ I've no opinion (36)



About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

